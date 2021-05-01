I’VE NOT REJOINED PF TO TAKE ANYBODY’S POSITION – CK

Lusaka ~ Sat, 01 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Upon his rejoining ruling Patriotic Front, former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili has pledged allegiance and loyalty to President Edgar Lungu.

Dr Kambwili said during his defection ceremony at the party secretariat today that he joined the ruling party to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

He indicated that he did not rejoin the party to take over positions from anyone but to help the party and its president win the upcoming August 12 General elections.

The former opposition leader said the PF government had delivered on most of their campaign promises like the construction of roads, schools and hospitals among other things in its ten years of ruling compared to what the MMD achieved in twenty years.

He added that he still believed that the PF government will soon be able to address the challenges of rising prices in commodities going by policies which have implemented.

“The PF cannot fail to address the challenges of the high cost of living and commodities because they have been doing it for a long time. But what you must know is that these are historical issues and have not just come now so the only thing required is to change and readjust a few policies and it will soon be done,” he said.

Dr Kambwili said the increases in commodity prices are as a result of some crook-minded cartels who are trying to sabotage the nation for selfish political mileage.

He alleged that some opposition leaders don’t mean well for the country adding that they connive with external debtors to deny the country any form of remedial schemes in repaying its debt so that the Zambian people can feel the pinch of the economy and vote the PF out.

“When people accuse other people of being bad, one can never know how bad that person is until they walk with them. I have walked with them in the opposition and what I saw has made me run away to rejoin the party with pro-poor ideologies so that I can continue contributing to the nation that I love so much,” he said.

The former NDC Leader said he will do everything in his power to garner support for President Lungu and the PF and ensure a decisive PF victory is achieved in the August polls.