NOTORIOUS KALIMANSHI CAUSES A FRACAS AT PF SECRETARIAT

Lusaka ~ Sat, 01 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Innocent Kalimanshi, aka ‘Commander Inno’ today caused a fracas at the PF Secretariat where former National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili made an appearance.

Violence erupted the moment Mr Kambwili drove into the PF secretariat amid chants and slogans in his praise by the cadres who had assembled awaiting his arrival.

This made Kalimanshi to force his way into the PF secretariat uninvited moments after Mr Kambwili was led into the premises.

Kalimanshi and his cadres smashed the table which was set for Dr Kambwili’s come back causing panic among those present.

Two journalists – freelancer Francis Maingaila and New Vision’s Nancy Malwele – were caught up in the fracas caused by Kalimanshi at what was meant to be a peaceful gathering.

The notorious Kalimanshi was however apprehended by the PF security team and has had his vehicle damaged.