24-YEAR-OLD DRIVER OF SINOMA ARRESTED OVER THEFT OF HILUX WORTH K964,000

Ndola ~ Sun, 02 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Ndola have arrested a 24-year-old driver of Sinoma Company after he stole a Toyota Hilux valued at K964,000.

The suspect identified as Christopher Musokwe of Ndeke Township in Ndola went away with the motor vehicle Toyota Hilux Registration Number BAG 7506 buy a sim card.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the development that happened yesterday.

“Brief Facts of the matter are that Christopher Musokwe aged 24 of H/se Number 100 Ndeke Township, Ndola also a Driver at Sinoma Company based at Dangote, was sent on an errand to buy sim cards on 01/05/21 at 0600 hrs. He was expected to return from Town around 1200 hrs but was nowhere to be seen,” Mr. Chushi said.

He stated that the move prompted the company to trace the vehicle through the GPS and at 21:00 hrs, the vehicle was tracked heading into DRC, through Kawama.

Mr. Chushi noted that the Company staff pursued the suspect and managed to apprehend him around 22hrs and also recovered the motor vehicle before he crossed into DRC.

He noted that the driver is in Police custody.