AS A CHRISTIAN, CAN YOU DEFEND A MURDERER IN COURT?

By Maunda Nkhata

As a lawyer, who is also a Christian, is it sinful to defend a murderer in court?

This is the question one man asked when I confided in him my unquenchable desire for law.

“Yes, I can defend a murderer in court as a lawyer, not because of money but because it’s my responsibility as a lawyer”, I answered him.

I said to him, “Look, a murderer isn’t more sinful than me or anybody. And taking him to prison is making the same mistake that the religious leaders intended to do when they caught a woman committing adultery.”

“In my opinion,” I further explained, “A murderer needs salvation, not imprisonment. As a matter of fact, God wants a murderer, thief, prostitute or any other sinner to repent and become workers in his vineyard.” And I added, “To be honest with you, even the judges and lawyers are most often involved in corruption scandals but they are rarely jailed.”

Then I looked at him with a genuine smile and concluded, “When soldiers asked John the Baptist what they should do, John didn’t say they should stop killing. I am sure he din’t say that because he knew that soldiers had an obligation to defend their nation and protect its citizens. Instead, John the Baptist only told them to grab no one by false and be content with their salary.”