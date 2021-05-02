JERABOS TRESPASSING ON MOPANI’S SINKHOLE WARNED OF STERN ACTION

Ndola ~ Sun, 02 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has warned of stern action against illegal miners that have developed a habit of trespassing on Mopani land to access the sinkhole in Mufulira.

Mr. Mwakalombe who is Chongwe Member of Parliament is disappointed the group of youths have continued to take the law in their hands.

He stated that the recent riots in Mufulira over their demands to be given the black mountain is not pleasing especially that it is even leading to damage on public Property.

Mr. Mwakalombe added that the behaviour of forcing their way into the sinkhole which also led to the bringing down the parameter fence is unacceptable.

He said government will not succumb to such protests but will act accordingly in observing law and order.

Mr. Mwakalombe warned that irresponsible behaviour among those claiming to be small scale miners will not be tolerated.

He said mines are now under government and it is retrogressive for a small group to begin disturbing Operations at the mines.

And Mufulira District Commissioner Mike Manda has condemned the behaviour of the youths engaging themselves in destructive acts.

Mr. Manda revealed that the older guys in the group are using small boys and girls to destroy public infrastructure while they go into hiding.

He said police are on high alert to arrest any individuals that will be found causing confusion in the mining town.