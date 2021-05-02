MKUSHI MAN DIES IN AN INFERNO AFTER HIS HOUSE CAUGHT FIRE

Mkushi ~ Sun, 02 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 37-year-old man of Mkushi District has died in an inferno after his two roomed grass thatched house caught fire.

The deceased has been identified as Timothy Miti of Kasokota area who died around 04:30hrs after the fire swept through his grass thatched house.

Mkushi Town Council Public Relations Officer Clarence Kaoma has confirmed the sad development in an interview.

Mr. Kaoma said the fire brigade was alerted around 04:00hrs by Kasokota Ward Councillor.

He stated that by the time the fire brigade reached the scene, fire had already swept through the house.

Mr. Kaoma said the cause of fire is yet to be established adding that the extent of the damage is also yet to be ascertained.