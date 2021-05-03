Kalaba, Kateka Pay Nomination Fees for August Polls

Political parties have begun paying presidential nomination fees to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) ahead of August 2021 general elections.

So far, the opposition Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate who is also former foreign affairs minister, Harry Kalaba and New Heritage Party presidential candidate Chishala Kateka, were the first to pay their nomination fees today.

The electoral body has set the 3rd to 9th May 2021 as dates on which presidential candidates must pay their nomination fees ahead of the general elections on 12th August 2021.

Male presidential candidates are paying K95,000 while female candidates are paying K75,000 which is non-refundable.

The commission has also set May 1-16 2021 for parliamentarian and local government aspirants to make payment in order to accommodate the provisions of the dissolution of parliament and councils which has been set for 14th May 2021.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has withdrawn from the presidential race days after its founder president Chishimba Kambwili, resigned and re-joined the ruling Patriotic Front over the weekend.

Party acting leader, Saboi Imboela says the NDC will now back the PF in the upcoming general elections.

And the opposition Golden party has also pulled out of the presidential race with its leader, Jackson Silvawe citing lack of finances.

Silavwe will contest as a member of parliament for Mufulira central constituency.

“The Golden Party of Zambia will not field a presidential candidate in the 2021 General Election unless the financial position of the party changes before the presidential nomination date adding that the party shall only participate at Parliamentary and Local Government levels in the 2021 General Elections” he said.

He also indicated that the party is still not available for alliances, pacts or endorsements of presidential candidates on other party tickets.