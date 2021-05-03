LUSAKA WOMAN STABS JEALOUS BROTHER IN-LAW SHE ALLEGEDLY HAD AN AFFAIR WITH

Lusaka ~ Mon, 03 May 2021

A 24-year-old woman of Garden Park in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound has been arrested for stabbing to death her brother in-law.

Hildah Chikoko is alleged to have stabbed her sister’s husband, Mr Million Mbewe, after a dispute.

The incident happened on Friday and Hildah is alleged to have used a kitchen knife to kill Mr Mbewe.

The deceased’s wife Evelyn Chikoko told Diamond News that the dispute occurred when her husband found her sister with a boyfriend outside their house.

She alleges that according to the suspect, her husband felt jealous upon seeing her with another man because they had an affair.