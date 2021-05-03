PETAUKE WOMAN SERVES ONE MONTH IN JAIL FOR USING INSULTING LANGUAGE AGAINST DORA

Petauke ~ Mon, 03 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 37-year-old woman who was sentenced to one month simple imprisonment for using insulting language against Petauke Central MP Dora Siliya has finished her jail sentence.

Mwezi Banda of Riverside Compound was apprehended by police after a video where she made the remarks went viral on social media.

Banda said she has no hard feelings against anyone.

She thanked those who visited her and prayed for her during her incarceration.

Mwezi was released from prison on Wednesday.