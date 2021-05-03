PF DISOWNS ‘COMMANDER’ INNOCENT KALIMANSHI

Lusaka ~ Mon, 03 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Patriotic Front has disowned self-proclaimed commander Innocent ‘Ama Amelicans’ Kalimanshi who on Saturday caused a fracas at the party secretariat.

PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri said this morning on Red Hot Breakfast Show that Mr Kalimanshi is not a member of the party.

She said Commander Inno has never been a member of the PF ever since he left to join the opposition UPND.

Mrs Phiri further revealed that two people were bashed by Commander Inno on Saturday when he forced his way into the PF Secretariat to disturb Mr Chishimba Kambwili’s return to the ruling party.