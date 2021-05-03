PRESIDENT LUNGU CONDEMNS VIOLENCE AGAINST JOURNALISTS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 03 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has condemned the violence that took place at the Patriotic Front Secretariat on Saturday, leading to some journalists getting injured.

On Saturday during the official rejoining of the PF by Mr Chishimba Kambwili, Francis Maingaila from Zambia 24 and New Vision’s Nancy Malwele were caught up in the violence at the PF secretariat.

Mr Maingaila was treated at UTH for the serious injuries he suffered from the beatings.

Speaking today during the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka themed “Information as a Public Good”, President Lungu said the violence is the last test for Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and tue entire police service in Lusaka.

The Head of State who was officiating at World Press Freedom Day celebrations for the first time since becoming President in 2015 categorically stated that harassment of journalists is criminal and anyone perpetuating the vice should be arrested.

President Lungu said times have changed where the media was being viewed as an enemy of the state as journalists should now be seen to be key partners in development.

He pledged his government’s continued commitment towards Press Freedom and urged the media to remain truthful as the country heads to the polls this August.

He further said professional journalists have the responsibility of upholding the ethics of journalism following the advent of social media.

And speaking on behalf of the Media Liaison Committee, Ernest Chanda bemoaned the hostile conditions that the media has suffered under the PF regime while UNESCO Country Secretary-General Dr. Charles Ndakala expressed concern that journalists have continued to be killed for merely doing their works.

US Embassy Charge De Affairs David Young says the government should ensure that Journalists are protected before, during and after the August 12 general elections, noting that journalists continue to be attacked despite assurances from government that their safety is guaranteed.