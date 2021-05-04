125 Litres of Diesel Lands Zambezi Man in Jail

A 22 year old man of Zambezi District has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for the theft of 125 litres of diesel, Property of the Solwezi Municipal Council.

This is in a matter Malekakoma Kahoko, 22, of no fixed abode by believed to be from Zambezi is charged with one count of theft.

Particulars of the offence are that the suspect on 6th March, 2021 did steal diesel from the Solwezi Municipal Council fire engine registration number GRZ 1713 CK contrary to the laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for plea before Solwezi Magistrate Morgan Ng’onga, the suspect pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted accordingly.

And in his ruling, Magistrate Ng’onga sentenced the suspect to twelve months imprisonment with hard labour effective date of arrest.

He has since been taken into the Solwezi Correctional Facility.

Meanwhile, the Solwezi Municipal Council has noted that the sentencing of the 22 year should serve as a lesson to young people who take advantage of things.

The Council said people should refrain from being used to engage in unproductive activities to pursue person agenda.