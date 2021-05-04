Chipata Cop to Hang for Murder

A 42-year old Chipata based police officer has been sentenced to hang for murder.

Lusaka judge Sharon Newa who is sitting in Chipata sentenced Surgent Matondo

Mangolwa for shooting to death Bwalya Chishimba

on August 5, 2019 in Chipata.

Chishimba was civilian employee at the Zambia Air Force Samora Machel

base in Mbala District.

The deceased had gone clubbing at East point night club to celebrate his success after having come out second in the open Golf tournament which was held at Chipata Golf Club before he was murdered.

After shooting down Chishimba, Mangolwa had reported the matter to the police that the deceased was killed by a

stray bullet as he attempted to open the door to the offices at Zambia Revenue regional office in Chipata.

The convict was arrested after it was discovered that he presented wrong information to what transpired.