FIVE CULPRITS NABBED OVER PF SECRETARIAT VIOLENCE

Lusaka ~ Tue, 4 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested five suspects for the offences of malicious damage to property and assault.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that this in in connection with the fracas that happened at the Patriotic Front Secretariat on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in which Innocent Kalimanshi was assaulted and his motor vehicle damaged. Two journalists – Francis Maingaila and Nancy Malwele – were also assaulted during the fracas.

“The five suspects arrested in the early hours of today have been identified as Keith White Musonda aged 45, Bright Musonda aged 38 both of Kasupe area, Gift Lupiya aged 35 of Chawama Compound and Nephter Sinyangwe Mulenga aged 45 of Kanyama Compound and Kelvin Chisanga aged 34 of Kanyama,” Mrs Katongo stated.

“On 01st May, 2021, at 11 00 hours, police followed up a report that Innocent Kalimanshi aged 40 had forced his way into the PF secretariat using a Ford Ranger Motor Vehicle which did not go well with the PF caders who extensively damaged his motor vehicle and assaulted him and in the process of whisking him away, a police motor vehicle registration number ZP 2600B was damaged and one officer identified as Sargent Siita Akakandelwa was injured by caders who begun throwing stones at the police.”

He stated that investigations have continued while the suspects remain detained in police custody.

“As Zambia Police, we shall not tolerate any criminal conduct hence anyone who will be found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law. What political players need to know is that the law is blind and does not look at any individuals political affiliation as no one is above the law,” Mrs Katongo stated.