Kitwe Women Cash in on Village Banking

Over 250 vulnerable women in Kitwe have been empowered with over K 1,000 each under the Village Banking Initiative.

This is a revolving fund that started from K 70,000 in 2014 and has now grown to around K 277,000.

The village banking fund is being managed by the Ministry of Community Development and Social welfare.

Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe who disbursed the emporwerement funds expressed happiness that those who benefited in the first cycle led by example by paying back to see others also benefit.

He said the emporwerement initiative has now entered the tenth cycle adding that the Committee put in place to oversee the fund has continued to record a 100% recovery rate.

Mr. Bweupe stated that the village banking Initiative is a government programme aimed at reducing poverty among women.

He said government is aware of the importance of emporwering woken adding that such helps towards the Country’s economy development.

Mr. Bweupe has indicated that it is government desire to see more women engage in business activities to help reduce poverty at household level.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Senior Community Development Officer Denny Maluti has implored beneficiaries against developing an attitude of failing to pay back the funds.

He reminded them that had their colleagues not paid back, they would not be benefitting hence the need to reciprocate and allow others to access the funds.

And the beneficiaries are excited that they have not been left behind in the disbursement of Village Banking funds.