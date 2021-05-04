KOPALA RECORDS HIGHEST NUMBER OF GBV CASES IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

Lusaka ~ Tue, 4 May 2022

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia recorded 4, 254 cases of Gender Based Violence in the first quarter of 2021, with Copperbelt accounting for the highest number.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed this in a statement issued today.

“In the first quarter of 2021, 4,254 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) were reported Countrywide compared to the First Quarter of 2020 where 5,040 GBV cases were recorded showing a decrease of 786 cases translating to a 15.6% reduction,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the First Quarter of 2021, Gender Victim disaggregated data indicates that 627 Male adults reported GBV cases representing 14.7%, 2,277 were female adult victims representing 53.5%, 284 were boys representing 6.7% and 1,066 girls representing 25.1%.

” In the First Quarter of 2020, Police recorded 841 male adult victims representing 16.7%, 2,768 female adult victims representing 54.9%, 294 boys representing 5.8% and 1,124 girls representing 22.3% of all victims of Gender based violence.

During the period under review, the Victim Support Unit counseled a total of 2,676 people for criminal offences comprising 1,651 victims and 1,025 offenders. 2, 733 were counseled for non-criminal offences comprising 668 male adults, 1,685 female adults, 129 boys and 251 girls bringing the total number of people counseled to 5,409,” Katongo stated.

She stated that Copperbelt Province recorded the highest GBV cases with 993 cases translating to 23.3%, followed by Lusaka with 949 GBV cases translating to 22.3%.

Luapula Province and Tazara Division recorded the lowest GBV cases at 47 each cases translating to 1.1% respectively.

“Statistics from the rest of the Provinces are as follows; Central Province 453 cases translating to 10.7%, Western Province 451 cases translating to 10.6%, Eastern Province 415 cases translating to 9.8%, Muchinga Province 294 cases translating to 6.9%, Southern Province 227 cases translating to 5.3%, North Western Province 208 cases translating to 4.9%, Northern Province 120 cases translating to 2.8% and Airport 50 Cases translating to 1.2%. Under Physical Violence, during the First Quarter of 2021, the Victim Support Unit recorded a total of 2,403 cases against 2,167 cases in 2020 showing an increase of 236 cases translating to 10.9% increase, ” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that on Economic Violence, 932 cases were recorded in 2021 against a total of 1,858 in 2020, showing a decrease by 926 cases which translates to a 49.8% drop while Sexual Violence cases were 713 during the First Quarter of 2021 against 834 in 2020, showing a drop by 121 cases or 14.5%.

201 cases were Emotional violence recorded in 2021 against 171 cases in 2020, showing an increase by 30 cases translating to 17.5%.