ZRA EXCEEDS REVENUE TARGET IN FIRST 4 MONTHS OF 2021, COLLECTS K5.8 BILLION

Nakonde ~ Tue, 4 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has lifted all suspensions slapped on clearing agents who participated in the disruption of border operations at Nakonde.

The ZRA and the Executive Committee of all Clearing Associations from Nakonde resolved, during a meeting that lasted over four hours, to proceed with the implementation of the Customs Clearing Agents Management Module (CAMM) in a phased approach.

ZRA Commissioner General Dr. Kingsley Chanda chaired the meeting also attended by Commissioner Customs Services, Sydney Chibbabbuka, where they resolved to lift all suspensions slapped on clearing companies that participated in the disruption of border operations at Nakonde while those with outstanding transactions remain suspended until their accounts are normalised.

ZRA Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda said the meeting was held in the spirit of give and take hence ZRA offering to extend the pilot phase of the module to end of December 2021.

And Dr Chanda assured the clearing agents that all fears and speculations will be dealt with during the extended period and that the module is being implemented in good faith and not in bad faith as portrayed by some sections of the clearing sector.

Dr Chanda further assured the agents that the module will not take away any business from them and that the issue of multinationals controlling a higher percentage in the sector is being dealt with by the government.

Last year, Zambia Revenue Authority presented a proposal to the government on how the local clearing companies could be supported and some of those recommendations have already been incorporated in the new Procurement Act.

“ZRA also informed the meeting that it no longer recognizes the Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association of Zambia (CCFFAAZ) because of its manipulative way of dealing with matters. There is no legal instrument that binds our engagements with associations hence the authority’s decision to opt out on dealing with CCFAAZ. The association opted to call for strikes and incited its members and members of the public to disrupt smooth border operations country-wide,” Mr Sikalinda stated.

Meanwhile, ZRA has exceeded its target for the first four months of 2021 by collecting K5.8 billion, representing 29.3% above target for January to April 2021.

Most of these collections are from direct taxes and Customs due to reduced smuggling.