LATEST: PRESIDENT LUNGU ELIGIBLE TO CONTEST AUGUST POLLS, CONCOURT RULES AGAIN

Lusaka ~ Wed, 5 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Constitutional Court has ruled once more that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is eligible to stand in the forthcoming 2021 General Elections.

Delivering judgement in a case brought by UPND Katuba member of parliament Bampi Kapalasa, the Court ruled that it has already settled the issues regarding the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu in the Dan Pule and Others Vs The Attorney General, Case 2017/CCZ/004 JudgementNo. 60 of 2018.

In a case brought to determine the eligibility of President Lungu to contest the presidential election in 2021, having served less than three years in his first term, the Constitutional Court determined that: “the presidential tenure of office that ran from January 25, 2015 to September 13, 2016 and straddled two constitutional regimes, cannot be considered as a full term.”

Bampi had petitioned the Constitutional Court to interpret Article 106(1)(3) and 106(a) and (b) amendment Act no.2 of 2016 and clarify whether or not President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the August 12, 2021 elections after being sworn into office twice.

Full ruling comes up on Friday and court dismissed the matter because the issue of eligibility was already decided in Dan Pule and others.