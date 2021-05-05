LUNDAZI BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN SOON

Lundazi ~ Wed, 5 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Housing and Infrastructure Development minister Mr Vincent Mwale has revealed that construction of the Lundazi bridge that was washed away by the rains will begin soon as needed materials have been prepared.

He said the metal components which were fabricated in South Africa have been certified fit for use.

“Fabrication of metal components that will be used to construct Lundazi bridge have been completed and are ready to be transported to site. The fabrication was done in South Africa and have been certified fit for use by a team of engineers from RDA, the consultant and the contractor,” Mr Mwale stated.

“The components are expected to be on site in Lundazi in 12 days, arrival of these components will see the construction of the bridge begin in earnest.”