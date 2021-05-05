ZAMBIA IN ANOTHER MAIZE BUMPER HARVEST

Lusaka ~ Wed, 5 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia is expected to harvest over 3.6 million metric tonnes of maize from the 2020-2021 farming season compared to over 3.4 million tonnes recorded in the 2019-2020 planting season.

This signifies an over 200,000 metric tonnes increase in bumper harvest of maize across the country.

Announcing the crop forecast survey for the 2020-2021 agriculture season in Lusaka today, agriculture minister Micheal Katambo has attributed the bumper harvest to good rainfail and early delivery of farming inputs as well as good agricultural practice by farmers.

Mr. Katambo said the country is food secure with the national food stragetic reserve standing at over 4.5 million metric tonnes, inclusive of over 840,944 metric tonnes of maize stock held by commercial farmers, millers and grain traders as of May 3, 2021.

Zambia’s national maize consumption stands at over 2.9 million metric tonnes. With the total stock, the country is expected to have a surplus of over 1.5 million metric tonnes of maize for exports.

Mr. Katambo said the government has accepted a request by World Food Program to export maize and mealie meal to needy countries amounting to 80,000 metric tonnes.