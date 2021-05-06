79-YEAR-OLD MAN HACKED TO DEATH IN HIS FARM

Isoka ~ Thur, 6 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 79-year-old man of Isoka has been hacked to death by an unknown person for reasons yet to be established but police suspect witchcraft practice suspicions.

Rabson Sinkamba of Mwenilyatwa Village was allegedly hacked with a hoe that was found stuck on his head in his own farm where he went to check on his crops.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Lizzie Machina has confirmed the development that happened on Tuesday.

She has explained that the wife to the deceased, Fades Namwengo, had gone to check on the husband who had taken long to get back home and was greeted by his body that lay in a pool of blood with a hoe stuck in the head.

Ms. Machina added that the 61-year-old woman then rushed back home and informed her children and other family members of the sad development.

“That is how Chimwemwe Sinkamba reported the matter to Isoka Police Station through a phone call.Officers visited the scene of crime and the findings are as follows; the dead body was found lying in a pool of blood with a big hoe stuck at the back of the head, it was facing downwards. Officers conducted a physical inspection and observed as follows; multiple cuts in the head, deep cut on the forehead, deep cut on the left side of the back, bruises on the back and deep cut near the nose. It was observed that the same hoe which was found stuck in the head was used in the act,” Ms Machina explained.

She said officers further observed blurred shoe prints at the scene implying that the suspect was alone.

“The now deceased was in 2019 and 2020 accused of practicing witchcraft together with others,” She added.

Ms. Machina said the body has been deposited in Isoka District Hospital Mortuary awaiting Postmortem while the hoe which was stuck in the head has since been removed by medical personnel and handed over to the Police.

She said a docket has since been opened and investigations have been instituted in the matter.