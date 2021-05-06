GOVT WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN THE HEALTH SECTOR – DR CHANDA

Lusaka ~ Thur, 6 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

It has not been easy to single out a doctor to award on Labour Day as they are all ‘heroes and heroines’ in the profession demanding for sacrifice and passion, Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has said.

Speaking when he officiated at the 2021 Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference held in Kitwe, Dr Chanda reiterated government’s commitment to ease the plight of their profession even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister also paid tribute to doctors who have died during the period of the pandemic.

The Conference was held under the theme: ‘Championing the fight against COVID-19 without neglecting HIV and other Infectious Diseases’

“This theme is reminding us that as we fight COVID-19, we should equally focus on creating resilience in our health care systems at all levels as this will catalyze continuity and sustainability of our health programs,” he said

Dr Chanda said Covid-19 is not the only public health priority requiring his Ministry’s attention.

The Minister bemoaned the burden resulting from both communicable and non-communicable diseases and he called on his professional colleagues to help government address them in their respective jurisdictions.

He assured that government will equally play its role in providing resources to address various challenges affecting the Health Sector.

Dr Chanda said his Ministry is Focusing on ensuring adequate and competent health personnel, sound health care financing, adequate health infrastructure, equipment and transport, better availability of efficacious, safe and quality medicines, vaccines, supplies and other medical products, enhancing leadership and governance among others.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama hailed doctors for their continued sacrifice and demonstrated passion in service.

And outgoing RDAZ President Dr Isaac Sakala called on the Minister to address human resource for help and needs of professional development.