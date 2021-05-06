SOUTHERN PROVINCE GETS 10% OF TOTAL TEACHER RECRUITMENT

Lusaka ~ Thur, 6 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has allocated 10% of this year’s national teacher recruitment to Southern Province.

Southern Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Bwacha told the media in an interview shortly after flagging off the 2021 Sugar Cane Harvest and Crushing Season in Mazabuka that the province will recruit 120 from the 1, 200 teachers to be recruited countrywide.

Bwacha indicated that more teachers will be sent to remote schools to address the shortage of teachers in rural areas.

Meanwhile, National Union for Public and Private Educators (NUPPEZ) Southern Province Coordinator, Christopher Manyepa called on government to consider doubling the number of teachers to be recruited.

Manyepa said the number of teachers is not enough to address unemployment levels among educators in the country.