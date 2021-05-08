ANOTHER BIGWIG NABBED IN ILLEGAL GOLD MINING SCAM IN MWINILUNGA

Mwinilunga ~ Sat, 8 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Solwezi have arrested a director of a mining company for Illegal mining of Gold in Mwinilunga District of North Western Province.

Lukonde Makungu, a Director of Chilibwe Mining Limited, was nabbed in Solwezi after 21 of his workers were arrested earlier on.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said the suspect has been slapped with five charges among them criminal trespass and illegal mining.

Njase said Makungu’s Mining company is alleged to have been undertaking illegal gold mining activities on a mine tenement belonging to Philton Investment limited without authority.

He said the suspect has since been charged for criminal trespass contrary to section 306 (a) of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia, forgery contrary to section 344 of the penal code, uttering false document contrary to section 352 of the penal code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Njase named the other charges as undertaking a project without written approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment contrary to section 29 (1) of the Environmental Management Act number 12 of 2011 and illegal mining and exploration which is contrary to section 12 (2) of the Mines and Minerals Act number 11 of 2015 of the Laws of Zambia.

He said the suspect will now be taken to Mwinilunga where he will be formally jointly charged for the subject offences with the 21 arrested earlier this week.