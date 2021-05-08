GOVT PONDERS EXTENSION OF NIGHT TRAVEL HOURS FOR PSV

Lusaka ~ Sat, 8 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Transport and Communications minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says government is considering extending the number of hours allowed to travel at night for Public Service Vehicles.

Mr Kafwaya said this when he gave an update on the transport and communications sector at his office.

He said the extension of the hours allowed to travel at night will be done before he leaves office next week.

Mr Kafwaya said the transport sector is key to the improvement of the country’s economy, adding that the Patriotic Front government has done well in the road sector as seen by the improvement of Zambia’s road safety profile due to robust road network.

“We have improved operations at Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) in areas such as: decentralization, service delivery with improved issuance of driver’s license, fitness test certificates and road taxes,” the minister said.

And Mr Kafwaya said government expanded and modernized meteorological observation infrastructure by installing 120 automated weather stations across the country.

“It may be worth noting that before the Patriotic Front came into power, there were only 41 manual stations. We have installed over 550 rainfall stations across the country to improve data collection on the rainfall pattern,” he added.

The minister said government has put place high performance computing infrastructure to improve data modeling.

“We have also done trainings and upgrading of skills for our human resources,” he said.

In the communication sector, Mr Kafwaya said government has progressed with the installation of 1009 communication towers under Phase II Project.

He explained that government has awarded a license for a fourth mobile operator.

“In the Aviation sector, we have recovered from the Euro ban which we inherited and have put measures in place to ensure good audit outcomes from the ICAO audits. We have placed a Civil Aviation Surveillance System at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport to improve navigation in the Zambian airspace,” Mr Kafwaya explained.

Meanwhile, Mr Kafwaya said Zambia Railways was recapitalized and over 400 kilometers of the main railway line has been rehabilitated.

He said government signed a Statutory Instrument No. 7 of 2018 on 30 per cent bulk cargo by rail which compels all manufacturers and transporters of heavy and bulk cargo to move at least 30 per cent of the cargo by rail.

Mr Kafwaya disclosed that feasibility studies were conducted for the following projects: Chipata – Petauke – Serenje rail project; Nseluka – Mpulungu railway 192km project; Livingston – Kazungula – Sesheke railway 200km project; Lusaka mass transit railway project; and Kafue to Lions’ Den Zimbabwe railway project.