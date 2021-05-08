SON KILLS MOTHER IN AN ATTEMPT TO INHERIT FAMILY PROPERTY, DISGUISES THE MURDER AS A SUICIDE

Kabwe ~ Sat, 8 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 29-year-old man has murdered his mother after he set his eyes on a Will which had given him large possession of the estate.

In this matter, Sydney Mulumba reported to police that his mother had committee suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Leaner Siachobe Mudenda 59, a lecturer at Mulungushi University of house No.20 Mpulungu Street, Highridge area in Kabwe.

The murder happened between 5th and 6th May 2021 at around 06:00 hours.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga said after receiving the report, police visited the home in the company of Sydney, the accused.

“Innocent Katuya 58 of Plot No. 215 Great North Road, Mulungushi University Main Campus in Kapiri-Mposhi, reported that Siachobe Mudenda 59, a lecturer at Mulungushi University of House No.20 Mpulungu Street, Highridge compound in Kabwe had between May 5 and May 6, 2021 at unknown time committed suicide by taking a pesticide known as doom and that they body was discovered by her second born son Sydney Mulumba Cholwe 29, of the above stated abode on 6 May 2021 around 06:00 hours. Police Officers rushed to the scene where they found the body lying on a mattress well covered with a Duvet,” Mr Katanga stated. “They inspected the body but it had signs of struggling and bruises around the neck. The legs were stiffened suggesting that she died of strangulation. The left hand had a cap for the doom bottle and the bed was wet and the space found wet was too much to tally with the amount of liquid poured from the doom bottle. There was also a printed note found on the bed purported to have been authored by the deceased citing that, she committed suicide and wished her children well but the grammar could not match with a lecturer status and besides, the upper part of the A4 where the information was, was cut off.”

He said the situation brought suspicions and police suspected some foul play.

“Thereafter, the son Sydney Mulumba was asked to accompany them to the Police Station where he was he was interrogated and searched. Surprisingly, they found a missing part of the A4 paper from the note was in one of his pockets,” Ne Katanga stated.

“Later, he revealed that he murdered his mother because she mentioned to him that she had written a will and the large possession of her estates were to be given to him in an even that she died. She owned many properties and above all, the content of the will was very tempting for him to resist and he staged a death plan to murder his mother. Postmortem will be conducted on the deceased and arrest is made.”