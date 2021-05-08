YOUNG KABWE MAN STRANGLES MOTHER TO DEATH, SLITS HER THROAT OPEN WITH A BLADE OVER INHERITANCE

Kabwe ~ Sat, 8 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 25-year-old man of Kabwe has strangled his mother while his siblings were at the farm, slit her throat with a razor blade, bathed her and changed her clothes and authored a suicide note to claim that she had killed herself.

The young man went further to report at his relatives’ place in Katongo compound that his mother, an employee of Mulungushi University in Kabwe, had committed suicide, but they got suspicious with his explanation because he was the one with his mother, hence they reported him to police.

When asked why he murdered the mother, he said he wanted his share of inheritance from her.

The man, whose name has been withheld for now by police sources, is currently in detention.

This is a developing story…