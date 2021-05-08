ZAF LAUNCHES AMBITIOUS “BUILD A HOUSE BRICK BY BRICK” INITIATIVE FOR OFFICERS

Lusaka ~ Sat, 8 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General David Muma says ZAF is committed to partnering with government in improving the welfare of the men and women in uniform.

And Minister of Defence Davies Chama says the ZAF Build A House Brick by Brick Empowerment Initiative was established to give air force personnel the capacity to build decent housing and retire honourably after having diligently served the nation.

Lieut General Muma said in a statement that ZAF remains committed to complimenting government’s social development programmes and will continue to place a high premium on initiatives that promote personnel welfare because a well-motivated works force is key to operational efficiency.

“The current production rate is at 5,000 blocks per day, however, once fully operational production is expected to increase to 20,000 blocks per day. The Build A House Brick by Brick Empowerment Initiative will be rolled out to other Zambia Air Force Formations commencing with ZAF Livingstone, ZAF Mumbwa and ZAF Kabwe as the second phase of the initiative. Other ZAF formations across the country will also benefit from the initiative in due course,” Lieut Gen Muma said.

He added that the ZAF Command has plans to launch another initiative that will give personnel access to IBR roofing sheets at affordable prices,” he said.

And Chama explained that under the initiative, personnel will be given an opportunity to access a minimum of 5,000 building blocks at a cheaper price than is commercially available.

“The blocks will be accessed on a two year credit facility deductable from pay to give personnel the leverage to build. The initiative will be self sustaining and the revenue generated will act ad a revolving fund for the benefit of personnel,” he said.

The minister added that the blocks produced have been tested, graded and certified by the University of Zambia Engineering Department Laboratory and meet the Zambia Bureau of Standards requirements.

“ZAF will ensure that stringent quality control at production is maintained to ensure safety and give the personnel value for their money,” said Chama.