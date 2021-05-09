PRESIDENT LUNGU AND MASISI TO LAUNCH ICONIC KAZUNGULA BRIDGE AND BORDER FACILITY TOMORROW

Kazungula ~ Sun, 9 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is tomorrow expected in Kazungula, Southern Province, to commission the multi-million dllar Kazungula Bridge and One-Stop Border Post facilities with his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi.

“It is yet another exciting moment for the people of Southern Province to welcome His Excellency President who was in Namwala just a few days ago to be back for this grand commissioning ceremony with economic benefits not only for Zambia but the entire sub region as the Bridge will enhance Trade and Commerce.

As PF in Southern Province, we are strong believers in a comprehensive approach to infrastructure development which His Excellency the Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been championing,” PF Southern Province Information and publicity secretary Trymore Mwenda has stated.

“The Kazungula Bridge which President Lungu and his Botswana counterpart will be commissioning on Monday is an infrastructure project aligned with the priorities identified by the two countries.

We are expecting to see immediate impact of the newly constructed Kazungula Bridge and One Stop Border Post facilities through benefits to our people, particularly the people of Kazungula District and Southern Province as a whole.”

He said the PF is confident that the Zambian and Botswana governments will provide the strong leadership needed to effectively coordinate all the relevant institutions so that the Bridge and the One Stop Border facilities on both sides can become fully and sustainably functional.

“Like we have always said as PF in Southern Province, our region has benefited highly in terms of infrastructure development under the leadership of President Lungu.

We would like to conclude by thanking our Government and the Government of Botswana, as well as the consultants Deawoo Engineering and Construction and other assigned contractors whose tireless efforts have resulted in the successful completion of the project,” Mr Mwenda stated.

“As we look at the road ahead, let us remember the famous African proverb: ‘If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’”