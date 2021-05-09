RDA APPOINTS ZRA AS TOLL FEE AGENT AT KAZUNGULA BRIDGE



Kazungula ~ Sun, 9 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Road Development Agency (RDA) has appointed the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) as the tolls agent to collect toll fees at the newly constructed Kazungula Bridge.

The appointment of ZRA is pursuant to the provisions of the tolls Act no 14 of 2011 which mandates the RDA to appoint any suitable person or organization as toll collector and to perform such functions as the agency may specify.

ZRA’s appointment is on interim basis, which is for a period of one year effective 10th may 2021 during which period, the authority will collect toll fees and remit to a bank until a time when the Kazungula bridge authority will be established and fully functional.

Meanwhile, the 923-meter long rail and road Kazungula Bridge is expected to be officially commissioned on Monday, May 10th 2021, in Kazungula District by President Edgar Lungu and his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi.

This is according to a statement issued by RDA Director Communications and Corporate Affairs, Masuzyo Ndhlovu.