28-YEAR-OLD NDOLA WOMAN BATTLING FOR HER LIFE AFTER BEING RAPED AND BEATEN UP BY INTRUDER

Ndola ~ Mon, 10 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 28-year-old woman of Ndola is nursing serious injuries after she was raped and beaten up by an intruder in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The victim has been admitted to the hospital where she is receiving medical attention for both rape and the injuries suffered from the beatings.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the development in an interview stating that the suspect behind the attack has been arrested.

Mr. Chushi has identified the suspect as Vumi Lingilila who is currently in police custody.

He stated that the incident happened in Chief Chiwala’s Chiefdom and added that the suspect threatened to beat other family members in the same house.

Mr. Chushi added that the victim was left with a swollen face as she tried to wrestle the intruder who ended up raping her.

He said investigations in the matter are underway.