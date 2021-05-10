3 MINERS ELECTROCUTED AT JIFUMPA MINE IN KASEMPA

Kasempa ~ Mon, 10 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Three miners have died after they were electrocuted following a power cable cut at Jifumpa Mine in Kasempa District of North Western Province.

And two female police officers have been left with serious injuries after a mob rioted around the mine on reasons that there was a delay in retrieving bodies of the deceased.

The incident happened when the three who have been identified as Dominic Shinda, 29, of Solwezi, Ackson Muchimba, 27, of Kabompo and Harry Mashimba, 33, of Kasempa were pumping water underground, about 270 meters deep.

Just about two weeks ago, another miner died in similar circumstances.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed the incident that happened on Friday around 01:40hrs.

Mr. Njase said the three bodies were retrieved and are in the hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, Mr. Njase has identified two female police officers who were injured in the fracas as Sergeant Chipamba and Constable Zulu.

He said the two were stoned by the angry mob that left them with injuries as the three bodies were being retrieved.

The latest accident happened barely two weeks after another similar incident which led to the loss of one life at the same mine.