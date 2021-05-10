COURT ORDERS MENTAL ASSESSMENT OF NDOLA STUDENT CHARGED WITH MURDER OF TEENAGE GIRLFRIEND AT A LODGE

Ndola ~ Mon, 10 May 2022

By Brightwell Chabusha

The 23-year-old ICT student of Ndola accused of murdering his 17-year-old teenage girlfriend at a named lodge in Kitwe will have to undergo a mental assessment, the Kitwe High Court has said.

This is in a matter in which Steven Kashala is charged with murder and is appearing in the Kitwe High Court for the subject offence.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial before Kitwe High Court Judge Abha Patel, Defence lawyers applied that their client undergoes medical assessment for suspected Disruptive Impulsive and Conduct disorder.

And in her rulling, Justice Patel granted the application before trial commences in the matter.

Kashala allegedly murdered murdered his 17 year old girlfriend early this year at a named lodge in Kitwe and is alleged to have attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself after the incident.

However, he was rushed to the Kitwe Teaching Hospital for treatment and was discharged after over a week to face murder charges.

He was then later committed to the High Court for trail after the subordinate Court received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions that the matter be prosecuted.