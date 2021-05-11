Anxiety Grips Eastern Province Over PF Adoptions

Anxiety has gripped Eastern Province following the impending announcement of the adopted parliamentary candidates for the ruling Patriotic Front.

Some aspiring candidates are calm while others are already filled with mixed feelings.

The aspiring candidates will know their fate later today when secretary general Davies Mwila will announce the adopted candidates.

Just like what transpired in other provinces, some candidates sitting MPs will be adopted while others will be thrown to the wire.

The province has 14 PF MPs, three independent MPs and one MMD MP.

Of the 14, only 4 MPs are female.

Last week, a fake list of adopted candidates was posted on social media by some people but acting Eastern Province chairperson Alexander Miti rubbished it.

Mr Miti said the genuine list of adopted candidates will announced by Mr Mwila.