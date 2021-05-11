ECZ HASN’T BANNED POLITICAL RALLIES; PARTIES HAVE ONLY BEEN ADVISED TO STRICTLY FOLLOW COVID-19 RULES

Lusaka ~ Tue, 11 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has urged political parties to normalize conducting of rallies once campaigns for this year’s elections start tomorrow to avoid spreading of COVID 19.

ECZ Director of Electoral Operations Royd Katongo said the commission is instead advising political parties to use alternative media of communication to reach out to the electorate.

He said rallies are among the super spreaders of COVID 19 because they attract a lot of crowds.

Mr. Katongo, however, said political parties wishing to conduct rallies must ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines are followed as the commission will not be held responsible in case of any eventualities.

He was speaking during the stakeholders’ meeting on the standard operating procedure of Covid -19 guidelines during the elections.