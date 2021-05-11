“LET THEM HANG UNTIL PRONOUNCED DEAD” … JUDGE NEWA SENTENCES MOTHER AND DAUGHTER TO DEATH FOR MURDER



Chipata ~ Tue, 11 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a 56-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter of Lundazi District to death by hanging for murdering their in-law.

The convicts Ms Joyce Nyasulu and her daughter Mainess Manda – appeared before Justice Sharon Newa for judgement yesterday, on one count of murder.

Particulars of the offence are that Nyasulu and Manda on October 8th, 2019 in Lundazi, murdered Felida Zimba, who was married to Gilbert Manda, the son to Joyce Nyasulu.

The duo allegedly murdered Zimba for suspecting her to be a prostitute and that she was found prostituting at a certain Guest House in Lundazi.

The Judge said the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Judge Newa said the duo committed a very gruesome murder and there was no other way to describe such an act.

She sentenced Nyasulu and Manda to death by hanging.

Credit: Breeze FM