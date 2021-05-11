STUDENTS FROM 11 UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES ENDORSE LUNGU FOR 2021

Lusaka ~ Tue, 11 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

About 500 students from eleven higher learning institutions have endorsed President Edgar Lungu ahead of August 12 general elections and have since established a coalition called Students Coalition for Lungu 2021.

The institutions are the University of Zambia, Eden University, National Institute of Public Administration, Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce, UNICHOS, University of Lusaka and Chalimbana university.

Others are Zambia Centre for Accountancy, Zambia Open University, Levy Mwanawansauniversity and Cavendish university.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo snubbed the National Students Forum on Party Manifesto where President Lungu was endorsed.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Zambia National Students Union president Steven Kanyakula said students in their resolutions today have carefully scrutinized and compared the manifesto of the Patriotic Front as regards to the education to manifestos of other political parties, and were convinced that the PF and President Lungu need another mandate to govern the nation.

He said the manifesto shows that the PF wants to ensure that no one is left behind.

Mr Kanyakula said students appreciate the investment that President Lungu has made in the education sector.

“As a student at Levy Mwanawasa University and indeed many other students, we can attest to the tough decisions the President and his predecessor has had to make towards building our infrastructure in education,” he said.

He said it was gratifying to note that President Lungu, through the 2021 to 2026 PF manifesto, is promising to expand the student loan scheme to include private universities.

” And we want to categorically state that he has our full support in this endeavor. So today May 11, 2021, we do hereby resolve to support the Patriotic Front manifesto on education and do hereby endorse the candidature of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu ahead of 2021 elections,” Mr Kanyakula said.