Suspected Nakonde Thief Nursing Burns

A Man of Nakonde only identified as Jacob is nursing burns after a mob set him ablaze on allegations that he attempted to steal from parked trucks at Katozi Market in Nakonde District.

The victim is alleged to have been beaten by a mob who later covered him with motor vehicle tire before they set him ablaze.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina has confirmed the development stating that the victim is currently admitted to Nakonde Urban Clinic where he is nursing the injuries and is in a very critical condition.

Ms. Machina said the incident happened today around 02:50hrs.

“It is suspected that the victim attempted to steal from one of the Trucks parked near the Buffer Zone or he attempted to break into one of the shops at the newly built Tanzania Market situated along Malawi Road/Buffer Zone,” Ms. Machina said.

She said “Oficers rushed to the scene of crime and found an unidentified male person was found lying on the ground outside the Shops in the Tanzanian Market near Katozi Village”.

Ms. Machina added that after interviewing the victim, he identified himself as Jacob who was severely burnt using a Motor Vehicle Tyre which was put on his body.

She said officers also observed that both hands and legs were tied with nylon ropes adding that the victim sustained severe burns all over the body.

Ms. Machina said investigations have been launched to bring the suspects to book.