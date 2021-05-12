DON’T BURN ZAMBIA WHEN YOU LOSE AUGUST POLLS – ECL

Lusaka ~ Wed, 12 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said Zambia should never be put on fire regardless of the outcome of this year’s General Elections on August 12, 2021.

During the commissioning of the Kanyama Police Post, President Lungu told Zambians that there is no need for people to be violent when their leaders are not.

He said there is need for citizens to report all trouble makers to police.

“Report all trouble makers to the police, there is no need to be violent when your leaders are not violent. We should never put this great country on fire regardless of the outcome of the results on 12th august. Let us campaign peacefully. To the police officers who will be working here, let me urge you to build robust alliances with the community. Once you create these alliances, your work will be easier,” President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said it is his responsibility to ensure peace and tranquility in all townships of the country adding that security is key to peace.

The Head of State further mentioned that business flourishes when there is peace and tranquility in an area.

He is optimistic that the Police Station will enhance access to justice in the area.

“Today is a great day for the people of Kanyama, who for the first time since the establishment of this township, have been presented with a police station to enhance their security. I join you, the people of Kanyama, in celebrations because security is a key component to peace; and when there is peace and tranquility in an area, business flourish. What’s more, this police station will also improve access to justice,” President Lungu said.

“This is why, you the people of Kanyama, must be delighted today that I am commissioning this police station. With the commissioning of this police station, I expect enhanced security in this large township. It is my responsibility as President of this great nation to ensure peace and tranquility in all townships of Zambia. This is why I am equally delighted that finally Kanyama has a police station.”

The President disclosed that Kanyama constituency had only four functional police posts which proved to be inadequate to provide security for the ever-growing population.

He indicated that government, working with the community, mobilized resources to construct this police station, adding that finances came from the Constituency Development Fund and contributions from the business community.

And President Lungu called on the people of Kanyama Constituency to work with the Zambia police service in enhancing law and order in their township.

He further urged locals not to be driven into violence by citizens who don’t mean well, especially now that campaigns have commenced.

The President however commended Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and others for the “job well done.”

The Head of State said government’s transformation of the working environment of policemen and women is unprecedented.

“Special commendation to Home Affairs Minister, Inspector General of Police, and Hon. Member of Parliament for the job well done. I also thank the business community and the people of Kanyama for working with government to realise this dream,” President Lungu said.

“My government’s transformation of the working environment of policemen and women is unprecedented. Not only that, we have improved the livelihoods of policemen and women through the construction of their houses across the country. My government has constructed 2,350 housing units across the country which have since been commissioned and are occupied. This development has alleviated accommodation challenges for our men and women in uniform. Kanyama is a beneficiary of these housing units as you can see.”