MAGISTRATE KAOMA RECUSES HIMSELF FROM HANDLING CASE IN WHICH NOTORIOUS KALIMANSHI DEFAMED HON KAMPYONGO

Lusaka ~ Wed, 12 May, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma has recused himself from handling a case in which the notorious Patriotic Front (PF) supporter Innocent Kalimanshi, popularly known as “ama Americans” is in court for defaming outgoing home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.

The 40-year-old cadre, who is also a businessman of Leopards Hill in Lusaka, is charged with libel with allegations being that on November 8, 2020, he published a defamatory matter against Hon Kampyongo.

Mr Kalimanshi is alleged to have defamed the Minister via WhatsApp where he is said to have stated that “When the President decided to drop one position from you and gave it to Kelvin Sampa, you got annoyed and sent me to be saying bad things against Kelvin Sampa, you also said that when you were arrested for the offence of assault and was in custody, I did give instructions to the police to deny you police bond and that I had taken a sack of sausage to Mr Musonda (The criminal investigations officer) you further alleged that whilst you were in Johannesburg on known dates, I had sent some people to go and kill you”.

When the accused appeared before magistrate Kaoma for commencement of trial, the magistrate said he has recused himself because he was already handling another matter involving Mr Kalimanshi.

He however sent the case back for reallocation.