MAN TO HANG FOR KILLING HIS MOTHER

Chipata ~ Wed, 12 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a 32-year -old man of Sinda district to death by hanging for killing his mother.

John Daka appeared for judgement on one count of murder yesterday before Justice Sharon Newa.

It was heard that Daka, on June 21, 2019, murdered his mother, Faidess Phiri, at her garden along the Zambia-Mozambique border.

The court heard that Daka allegedly hit his mother on the forehead and mouth using a pounding stick after obtaining charms from Malawi in the hope of becoming rich.

Daka’s grandmother, Violet Phiri, told the court that her daughter was allegedly killed at her garden in Sokosi village along the Zambia- Mozambique border.

Judge Newa said the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

She sentenced Daka to death by hanging until pronounced dead.

Credit: Breeze FM