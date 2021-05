Lusaka ~ Wed, 12 May 2021

The Patriotic Front (PF) has said the party will announce candidates adopted for constituencies in Eastern province on Friday.

The PF has concluded the process for seven of the 10 provinces namely Western, North Western, Northern, Luapula, Southern, Central, Muchinga provinces.

The remaining three are Eastern, Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces.

PF media director Antonio Mwanza said for Eastern Province, the adopted candidates will only be announced this Friday.