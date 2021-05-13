HIGH COURT MAINTAINS 3-YEAR SENTENCES SLAPPED ON 7 WILDLIFE OFFICERS FOR MANSLAUGHTER

Chipata ~ Thur, 13 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Chipata High Court has maintained the three-year sentences slapped on seven Wildlife and National Parks officers for manslaughter.

Lusaka judge Sharon Newa jailed Mataa Wamundila, Paul Zakaria Phiri, John Simon Banda, Kamona Sibulwa, Mike Mwale, Fred Kankyombo and Thomas Muyangwe for causing the death of Jacob Mbewe on September 10, 2017 at Chinzombo wildlife cells in Mambwe district.

The deceased was arrested by the wildlife officers on September 4, 2017 after he was found with ivory and fresh elephant meat.

The convicts were first slapped with a similar sentence by judge Annessie Banda-Bobo but appealed against both the sentence and conviction and the supreme court ordered a retrial of the matter before a different judge.

The death of Mbewe from the detention cells was received with mixed feelings, prompting senior chief Nsefu of the Kunda people not to allow

burial in his area.

Mbewe was subsequently buried at St Anne’s cemetery in Chipata.