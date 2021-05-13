TAYALI GRANTED K20,000 BAIL

Lusaka ~ Thur, 13 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka magistrate Alice Walusiku has granted Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali K20,000 bail in his own recognisance after his lawyer Mutembo Nchito, State Counsel, made an application.

Mr Tayali has since pleaded not guilty to defaming President Edgar Lungu.

The 47-year-old businessman of Ngwezi Road in Lusaka, who was arrested on May 6 and had been in custody since and was presented in court today.

He is represented by lawyers Nchito and Nkandu Chibuye.

Allegations are that Tayali between May 2 and 5 this year, with intent to bring President Edgar Lungu’s name into hatred, ridicule and contempt, published a video to which he said: “The Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is funding and protecting Innocent Kalimanshi who is the personification of hooliganism, violence and anarchy in the nation”.

Taking plea before magistrate Walusiku, Mr Tayali denied committing the offence and his lawyer, Mr Nchito, applied for bail pending trial, saying his client has been in custody since May 6.

Mr Nchito submitted that the offence Mr Tayali is facing is bailable and was of fixed abode and a very well known individual.

The State did not object to the bail application, leading magistrate Walusiku to grant him K20,000 bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties from reputable institutions.

She said Mr Tayali would remain in custody until he meets the bail conditions and adjourned the case to June 23, 2021 for trial.