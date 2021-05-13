WOMAN IN DRUNKEN STUPOR ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH HER BABY’S DEATH

Lusaka ~ Thur, 13 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have detained a woman in connection with the death of her eighth-month-old baby in unknown circumstances when she slept alone in her drunken state.

Deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale stated the baby was discovered dead in the early hours of today.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of suspected murder in which Isaac Chimba Mwansa aged 28 reported that his 8 month old baby identified as Lemmy Mwansa died in unknown circumstances. The incident is suspected to have occurred on May 13, 2021 in Kalikiliki Compound,” Mr Mwale stated.

He stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the couple did not have any dispute but slept in different rooms.

“The mother identified as Esnart Banda aged 27, in her alleged drunken state, slept in the living room while her husband slept in the bedroom. The house is two roomed. The baby was discovered dead near to the door away from the mother by the father who woke up to go outside the house around 04 hours. Police have since detained Esnart Banda while the body of the deceased has been deposited in University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Mr Mwale stated.