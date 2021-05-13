ZINDABA SOKO TO GO INDEPENDENT FOR CHIPATA CENTRAL

Chipata ~ Thur, 13 May 2021

By Francis Chipalo

UNADOPTED Patriotic Front (PF) Chipata Central aspiring Member of Parliament Zindaba Soko has indicated that he is going to contest the seat as an Independent Candidate.

The former Road Safety and Transport Agency (RTSA) boss however says he will rally behind the candidature of President Edgar Lungu ahead of the August 12 General Elections.

Mr Soko says he has decided to go independent because he has nothing but the interest of the people of Chipata Central Constituency at heart.

He said in an interview that his desire was to ensure that the people in the Constituency get what they deserve.

“After wide consultations from all stakeholders and the good people of Chipata Central Constituency and beyond, plus the impute into making the party arrive at the stage where it is in the consituency and bring back the lost hope in all the structure, it has has become enabitable that I take the route of standing as an Independent Candidate to jealously guard the Presidential vote for our President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and further to also guard the Ngoni capital (Chipata central) in the coming General elections,” Mr Soko said.

He however says he respects the decision of the Central Committee for their preferred candidate.

“I am therefore stepping aside from the party dear to my heart, the Patriotic Front for this noble cause and I am doing so to ensure maximum votes for Dr ECL,” Mr Soko said.

He further says he is thankful for the support rendered to him from the time he declared his intentions to serve the people in the Constituency.

“I give thanks to the entire Chipata Central Constituency leadership structures and to all my people of the constituency. Even when we take this route, our plans and vision remain the same and we shall ensure that we get votes for President Lungu and come victorious in the Constituency so that we can continue serving the people and the nation at large,” Mr Soko said.