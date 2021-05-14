FORMER HEALTH MINISTER BIDS FAREWELL, TOURS UTH QUALITY OF SERVICES



Lusaka ~ Fri, 14 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Health Minister Jonas Chanda yesterday visited the University Teaching Hospital to check on the quality of health service delivery and urged the institution on amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former minister, who bid farewell, was concerned with the high number of preventable emergencies seen at the Hospital and has since advised citizens to ensure they adopt healthy lifestyles to keep them fit thereby preventing lifestyle diseases and avoid risky behaviours leading to Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs).

Dr Chanda was also happy with the progress made in the construction and completion of the New Adult medical Emergency Unit which is at 90% completion and earmarked for commissioning in August 2021.

On average, the Adult Hospital Trauma Unit attends to about 130-emergencies daily mainly Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs), Assaults and other Non-Communicable Diseases like cardiovascular.

Meanwhile, Dr Chanda expressed happiness at what has become of the university teaching hospital in the recent past adding that the transformation befits the highest referral centre in the country, a status that should be maintained.

Dr Chanda was optimistic that the UTHs will keep on shining as an example to other health facilities across the country.