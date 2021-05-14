FORMER KITWE DC GOES INDEPENDENT FOR NKANA SEAT

Kitwe ~ Fri, 14 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has announced he will contest the Nkana Constituency Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate after he was left out of the Patriotic Front adoptions.

Mr. Mpundu who has been eyeing the Nkana seat after he missed the adoptions again in 2016 says he has made the decision after wider consultations.

He has also stated that his decision is in the best interest of the party as it would help to safeguard the Presidential Vote.

“The public is aware that this is the second time am aspiring to lead the people of Nkana and that I have proved beyond all doubts that iam loyal to the party that has politically built me up as a young leader. I have now come under extreme pressure from the people of Nkana who have thrown it into my face that it will be an act of cowardice if I abandon them as I did in 2016 in the name of loyalty,” Mr. Mpundu stated

He has further claimed that that some voters are already frustrated and have allegedly vowed to stay away if does not stand.

“I wish to announce that I will be standing as an Independent candidate for the Nkana Parliamentary Seat on 12th August 2021 and will support the candidature of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” he stated.