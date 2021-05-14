FURNACE EXPLOSION LEAVES 10 SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CHAMBISHI

Chambishi ~ Fri, 14 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Ten people, among them a Chinese, are nursing burns after a furnace exploded while they were melting scrap metals at Jinfer Steel Company in Chambishi.

The ten are currently admitted to Sinozam Hospital in Kitwe.

Kalulushi District Commissioner Stephen Kainga has confirmed the sad development in an interview in Kitwe.

Mr. Kainga said the ten were smelting scrap metals before an explosion hit their site leading to them sustaining serious burns.

And Mr. Kainga has described as unfortunate the incident and has directed management at the Chinese company to improve their safety standards.

He said the accident could have been avoided had proper safety measures been put in place.

Meanwhile, operations at the company have since been temporarily suspended as Investigations begin on what could have led to the explosion.

Company Director Shitei YE said the accident is regrettable adding that operations have been halted to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

He has further assured that management will put in place measures aimed at improving the safety of the workers.