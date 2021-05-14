RALLY BEHIND CHOSEN CANDIDATES AND DELIVER VICTORY FOR THE PARTY AND PRESIDENT LUNGU – MWILA

Lusaka ~ Fri, 14 May, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has urged all party members, sympathisers and supporters to fully support the chosen candidates and deliver victory for the Party and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

And Mr Mwila has said that the party has adopted Peter Chaila, the former District Commissioner for Senga Hill as the Party’s Parliamentary candidate for the Senga Hill Constituency ahead of the August 12 polls.

He said in a statement issued to the media today that the party has also adopted Modester Kabwe as a candidate for the Kalulushi town Mayoral elections.

“This serves as official notification to our members and the general citizenry that the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front Party has adopted Mr. Peter Chaila, the former District Commissioner for Senga Hill as the Party’s candidate for the Senga Hill Constituency Parliamentary elections,” he said.

“In Kalulushi, the Central Committee has adopted Mr. Modester Kabwe as the Party’s candidate for the Kalulushi town Mayoral elections.”